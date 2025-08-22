Nuveen LLC Invests $12.97 Million in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Chesapeake Utilities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $136.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.85.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 14.89%.Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

