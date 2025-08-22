Nuveen LLC Invests $13.32 Million in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 282,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 862.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Arete raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $342,214.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $708,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,944.99. This trade represents a 20.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,975,392. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

