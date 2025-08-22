Nuveen LLC Invests $13.35 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 795,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,348,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.76% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2,326.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,788,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 797,562 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 37.9% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,173,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 322,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,092,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,644,000 after acquiring an additional 301,651 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 62.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 680,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 261,701 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.2%

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.38. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%.The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 332,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,010.55. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $498,612.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,304.43. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,824 shares of company stock worth $3,406,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

