Nuveen LLC Invests $13.45 Million in Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 671,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,450,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 134,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.33 million, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

