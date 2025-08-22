Nuveen LLC Invests $13.56 Million in Toro Company (The) $TTC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,560,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Toro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toro by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 11.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 87.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $75.8720 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Toro Company has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

