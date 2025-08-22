Nuveen LLC Invests $13.81 Million in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 372,977 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,811,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Yelp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 169.1% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 272.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $35,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,125.60. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Jedda sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $99,689.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,363.52. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,141 shares of company stock worth $1,534,902. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Trading Up 0.7%

YELP opened at $31.2250 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.71 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YELP

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.