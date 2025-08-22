Nuveen LLC Invests $13.90 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

