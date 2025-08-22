Nuveen LLC Makes New $12.06 Million Investment in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 404,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 439.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 155.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Cognex by 105.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

CGNX opened at $42.74 on Friday. Cognex Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

