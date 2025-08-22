Nuveen LLC Makes New $12.09 Million Investment in WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.41% of WSFS Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in WSFS Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.93 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

