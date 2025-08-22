Nuveen LLC Makes New $12.49 Million Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 554,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,494,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.16% of Sirius XM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.5%

SIRI stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

