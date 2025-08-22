Nuveen LLC Makes New $12.59 Million Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 504,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

