Nuveen LLC Makes New $12.86 Million Investment in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 793,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,267.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $17.5650 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIHL shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

