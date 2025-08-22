Nuveen LLC Makes New $13.05 Million Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 319,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $40.00 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.89% and a negative return on equity of 224.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

