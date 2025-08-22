Nuveen LLC Makes New $13.13 Million Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. $SPT

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 597,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,131,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.03% of Sprout Social as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Sprout Social by 1,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sprout Social by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,439. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,647.04. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,375 shares of company stock worth $2,389,535. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $875.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 12.70%.The business had revenue of $111.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Read Our Latest Report on SPT

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.