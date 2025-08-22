Nuveen LLC Makes New $13.88 Million Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 720,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,878,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.14% of Franklin Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.5230 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. TD Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.58.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

