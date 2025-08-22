Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 308,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after buying an additional 940,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $597,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 197,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,437,760.36. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,213.20. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,406 shares of company stock worth $11,813,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 12.66. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

