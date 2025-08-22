Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,279,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 14.87%.The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

