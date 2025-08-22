Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,000.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.3%

CFR opened at $126.1790 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.