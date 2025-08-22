Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 834,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,000.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 177.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Huntsman by 2,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $10.1750 on Friday. Huntsman Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.