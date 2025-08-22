Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 352,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,645,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.21% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,854,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,335,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,597,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,381,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after buying an additional 1,142,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after buying an additional 436,462 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC opened at $40.64 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra Research raised Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,691.35. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,862. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

