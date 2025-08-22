Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 610,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 18.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 233.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Progyny stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,522.04. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $311,451.84. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

