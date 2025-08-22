Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,051,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after buying an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 134.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $215.90.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Zacks Research lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

