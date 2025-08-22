Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 154,068 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 154,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,000.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $991,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,298,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE SFBS opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.48 and a 52-week high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $132.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.