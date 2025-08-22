Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 304,841 Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 304,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,000.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $37.16 on Friday. Viper Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

View Our Latest Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.