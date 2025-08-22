Nuveen LLC Takes $12.13 Million Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 726,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 14,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $12.9690 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Select Medical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

