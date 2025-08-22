Nuveen LLC Takes $12.31 Million Position in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 342,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.08% of Innodata at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innodata by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,197,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Innodata by 1,718.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892,663 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,548,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Innodata by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innodata Stock Down 1.4%
NASDAQ:INOD opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 2.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
Innodata Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
