Nuveen LLC Takes $12.31 Million Position in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INODFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 342,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.08% of Innodata at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innodata by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,197,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Innodata by 1,718.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892,663 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,548,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Innodata by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INODGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Innodata Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

