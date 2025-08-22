Nuveen LLC Takes $13.15 Million Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 354,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.93% of S&T Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5,156.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 64,040 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 519.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 23.39%.The company had revenue of $100.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.