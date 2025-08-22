Nuveen LLC Takes $13.69 Million Position in RLI Corp. $RLI

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 170,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,691,000.

Get RLI alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Trading Up 0.8%

RLI stock opened at $68.4230 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.66. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.