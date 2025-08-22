Nuveen LLC Takes $13.73 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 607,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,726,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Ichor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ichor by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ichor by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at $997,982.93. The trade was a 71.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,540. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Ichor Price Performance

ICHR opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $583.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $240.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

