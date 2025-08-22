Nuveen LLC Takes $14.20 Million Position in Bank OZK $OZK

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 326,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,197,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.29% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Bank OZK by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of OZK opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

