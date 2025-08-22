Nuveen LLC Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,543,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CommScope by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 185,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.38. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

