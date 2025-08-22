Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.24% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 879,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,949,000 after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Biard sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $378,773.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,972.62. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $159,008.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $733,417.75. This trade represents a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $204.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.