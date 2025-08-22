Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 549,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.55% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII opened at $22.9450 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

