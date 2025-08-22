Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Renasant Co. $RNST

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,878,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.55% of Renasant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Renasant by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 42.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Renasant by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 77,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 2.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Down 1.3%

RNST opened at $37.1040 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $39.63.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

