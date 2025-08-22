NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.78.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $174.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

