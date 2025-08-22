Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $978,040.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,804.14. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $189,170.64. Following the sale, the director owned 44,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,036.76. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

