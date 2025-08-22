Phreesia, Inc. $PHR Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Phreesia worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after buying an additional 113,405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.6% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $28.70 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $50,875.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 772,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,783,684.35. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $204,426.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 143,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,002.89. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,007. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

