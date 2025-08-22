Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as high as C$4.20. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 11,559 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. The stock has a market cap of C$460.24 million, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

