Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 426.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Polaris by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $53.3250 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently -142.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

