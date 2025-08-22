Precigen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 18,255 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof379% compared to the average volume of 3,812 call options.
Precigen Price Performance
Shares of PGEN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.87. Precigen has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.90.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
