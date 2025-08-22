Precigen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 18,255 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof379% compared to the average volume of 3,812 call options.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of PGEN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.87. Precigen has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Precigen

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.