Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.87. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 58,984 shares trading hands.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 587.31% and a negative return on equity of 722.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.