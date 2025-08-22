Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF $JACK

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Northcoast Research cut Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

JACK stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.15. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $332.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

