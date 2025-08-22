Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 13,523 Shares of Forward Air Corporation $FWRD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Forward Air worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 408,600 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,198,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1,355.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 170,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 241,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 144,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Forward Air Corporation has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $859.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.24). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 40.36% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $618.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($23.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Corporation will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

