Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 25,459 Shares of Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Metallus worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Metallus by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Metallus by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,543 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Metallus by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Metallus by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Metallus stock opened at $15.9370 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.64 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Metallus had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTUS. Sidoti upgraded Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Metallus in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Metallus news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,500 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,560. The trade was a 7.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 21,974 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $395,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,002. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $786,532 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

