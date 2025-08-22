Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $71.7410 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

