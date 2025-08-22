Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.40. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

