Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,872,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $57.8790 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $91.25.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

