Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of National Presto Industries worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,469,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NPK opened at $105.3490 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $753.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.45.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $120.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

