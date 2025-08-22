Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 8,605 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust $UHT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 91,621 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 321,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

UHT stock opened at $39.4210 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.98. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.46%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

