Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after acquiring an additional 383,126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 86,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7,753.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 535,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $13.77 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

